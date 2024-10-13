Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $330,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

