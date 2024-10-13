Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 46,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.