Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 46,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $41.95.
About VanEck Gold Miners ETF
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Gold Miners ETF
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.