Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.13%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

