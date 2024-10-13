Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,317 Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $42,891,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 50,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Yum China’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Blaine Aiken, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.74 per share, with a total value of $101,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,849.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $127,608.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $619,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

