Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in DexCom by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 12,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 69.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in DexCom by 7.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 10,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

