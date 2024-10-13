Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Axos Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $64.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,776,526.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

