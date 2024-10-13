BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after buying an additional 136,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after acquiring an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 21.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,371. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $303,314.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,576.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

