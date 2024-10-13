Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,870 shares of company stock worth $121,942,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

