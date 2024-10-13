Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.33.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

