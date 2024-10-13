Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) by 901.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,363 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bitdeer Technologies Group worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of BTDR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTDR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

