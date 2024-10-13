BlackRock Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,069 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,521 call options.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $990.26 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $996.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $899.39 and its 200 day moving average is $831.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $972.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

