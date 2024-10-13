BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 781.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LCTD opened at $47.81 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $305.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

