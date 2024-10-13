Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,092.68.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,885.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,797.46. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,328.54.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

