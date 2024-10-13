BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,800,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,646,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 506,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,390.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $676,234.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at $120,917,867.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,831,544 shares of company stock worth $150,128,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 3.8 %

BBIO opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.