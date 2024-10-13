BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Up 188.2% in September

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.

Institutional Trading of BrightSpring Health Services

About BrightSpring Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTSGU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter valued at $11,768,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 302,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 185,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

