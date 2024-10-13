BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Up 188.2% in September

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 188.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTSGU opened at $57.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
