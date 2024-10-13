Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.