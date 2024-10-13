Brookstone Capital Management Buys 28 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 75,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in ASML by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 60,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $840.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $330.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,071.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

