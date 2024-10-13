Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 123,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.