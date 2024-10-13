Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,863 shares of company stock worth $5,171,749. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $246.04 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.55 and a fifty-two week high of $247.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

