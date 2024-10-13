Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Mirova US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $314,563,000 after buying an additional 1,174,200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after buying an additional 932,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,094,000 after buying an additional 735,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.