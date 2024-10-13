Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.14 Million Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9 %

GEV opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $270.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

About GE Vernova



GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

