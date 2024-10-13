Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 3,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

