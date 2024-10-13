Brookstone Capital Management Sells 438 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

