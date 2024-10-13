Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,722.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,716,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,997 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a PE ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

