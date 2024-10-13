Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Calix were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Calix by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,850,190.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Calix’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

