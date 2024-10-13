Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

