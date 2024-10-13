CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,704.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.0 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.