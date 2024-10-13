Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cencora alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.75 and a 12-month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.