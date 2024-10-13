Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $2,096,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 504,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,433,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGAU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

