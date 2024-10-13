Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in WEX were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WEX alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in WEX by 717.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 456.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WEX stock opened at $213.63 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $244.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,623.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,445 shares of company stock worth $997,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.