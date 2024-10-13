Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after acquiring an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $133,143,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,557.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,557.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,559.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

