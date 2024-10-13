Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,682,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,005,000 after acquiring an additional 510,664 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 687,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,543,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.45. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.