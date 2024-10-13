China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,468,100 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the September 15th total of 2,388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.5 days.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

