China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,468,100 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the September 15th total of 2,388,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.5 days.
China Life Insurance Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
China Life Insurance Company Profile
