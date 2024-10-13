Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after acquiring an additional 881,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,123,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

ESGV opened at $102.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.