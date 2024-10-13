Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,935,000 after purchasing an additional 273,291 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after purchasing an additional 242,744 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,026.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 79,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 72,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

WY stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.