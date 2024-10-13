Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,316,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 395.1% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,622,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,260,000 after buying an additional 2,092,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,235,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,968,000 after acquiring an additional 186,306 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.93.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

