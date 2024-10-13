Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barclays by 1,362.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 190.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Barclays by 6,028.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,718,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,339 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,470,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 97.4% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,075,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 1,024,100 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BCS opened at $12.45 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2684 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

