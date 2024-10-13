Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

