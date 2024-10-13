Clarius Group LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $330.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

