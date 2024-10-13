Clarius Group LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Exelon by 92.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

