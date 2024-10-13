Clarius Group LLC Has $264,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $287.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.04 and its 200 day moving average is $266.37. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $301.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.