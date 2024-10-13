Clarius Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Ferrari Stock Up 3.5 %

Ferrari stock opened at $469.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $296.34 and a twelve month high of $498.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.94.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.