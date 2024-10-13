Clarius Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 185.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,419 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $92,257,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

NYSE ETR opened at $130.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.82. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

