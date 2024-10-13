Clarius Group LLC Invests $218,000 in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 132.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

