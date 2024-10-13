Clarius Group LLC Invests $255,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,534.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $9,912.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,270.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
