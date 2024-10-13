Clarius Group LLC Invests $255,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,534.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $9,912.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9,167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8,270.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

