Clarius Group LLC Invests $274,000 in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU opened at $37.63 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

