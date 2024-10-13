Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $112.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

