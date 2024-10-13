Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $151.91 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.01.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

