Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in Textron by 2.5% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.13 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

