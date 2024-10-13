Clarius Group LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 147.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 146.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $160.85 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.